Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,741,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $41,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

