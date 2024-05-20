Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 76,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 225,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 909,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 70,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 18,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $176.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $176.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

