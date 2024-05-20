Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,947,000 after purchasing an additional 936,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,844,000 after acquiring an additional 426,560 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 190.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,502,000 after acquiring an additional 407,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 229.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,339,000 after purchasing an additional 341,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 57.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 319,021 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $91.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $93.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

