Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 112.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after buying an additional 257,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,221,000 after acquiring an additional 213,235 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,844,000 after acquiring an additional 426,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,448,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,164,000 after purchasing an additional 111,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,723,000 after purchasing an additional 265,853 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

CHK opened at $91.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.23. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

