Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Joseph Cumello Sells 1,288 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Cumello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $144,355.44.

CIEN stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.89.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

