CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Cut by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $63.24 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

