Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 3,121 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,961,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $882.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.42. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

