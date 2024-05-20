Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 2,675 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $43,014.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,877.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $16.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -1.44.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $24,834,000. Estuary Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after acquiring an additional 728,240 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 523,455 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

