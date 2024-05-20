Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) General Counsel Sells $52,308.24 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $16.17 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
