Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) General Counsel Sells $52,308.24 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $16.17 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of -1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.