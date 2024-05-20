Dennis M. Weibling Buys 55,000 Shares of Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Stock

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 229,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,570.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Palladyne AI Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDYN opened at $1.60 on Monday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 74.87% and a negative net margin of 1,390.02%.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.