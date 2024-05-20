Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $142.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $179.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

