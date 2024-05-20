DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Position Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,377,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,985,000 after purchasing an additional 83,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 355,524 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $47,948,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,515,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBRG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.41 million. Research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.