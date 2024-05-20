Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 21,346 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $127,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Science Applications International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 604,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $136.75 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day moving average is $128.07.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

