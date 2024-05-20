Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 140,347 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,347 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $121,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,620 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 35.1% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TPR. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.32 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

