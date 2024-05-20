Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,726 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $124,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Kellanova by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Kellanova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,719,666 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

K stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $69.61.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 83.90%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

