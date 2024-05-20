Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,473,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,764 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SLM were worth $123,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SLM by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SLM by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,000.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The company had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

