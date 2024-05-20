Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,360,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 519,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $128,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 158,913 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,172,000 after acquiring an additional 54,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNPR opened at $34.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,770 shares of company stock worth $4,852,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

