Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $12,032,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,427,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 156.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 96,029 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $6,272,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,141,000.

QQQE opened at $88.30 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $70.18 and a 52 week high of $89.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

