Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Discover Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $13.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

DFS opened at $125.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

