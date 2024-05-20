DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.28, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock worth $3,159,756. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

