Donald B. Olsen Sells 11,045 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $82,616.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cricut Price Performance

Cricut stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cricut

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cricut by 584.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 423,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 361,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 360,080 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cricut by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

