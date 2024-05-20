Donald B. Olsen Sells 11,045 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 11,045 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $82,616.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 562,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cricut stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Cricut by 584.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 423,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 361,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 360,080 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cricut by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

