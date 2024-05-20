ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director Buys C$46,887.50 in Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Karen Lynne Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Karen Lynne Martin bought 100 shares of ECN Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.19 per share, with a total value of C$1,619.00.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$1.89 on Monday. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.40.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. Analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.1710646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.