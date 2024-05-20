Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 2,470 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 52,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,301.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,829,931. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZG

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.