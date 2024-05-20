Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 298 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MongoDB by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.57.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $370.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.68 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

