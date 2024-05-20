Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after purchasing an additional 369,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,195,000 after buying an additional 174,945 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after buying an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fabrinet by 55.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,126,000 after buying an additional 109,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 159.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Fabrinet Stock Down 2.0 %

FN stock opened at $230.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.63. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $238.76.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.