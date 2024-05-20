First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after buying an additional 403,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,364 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FR opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.38. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FR. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

