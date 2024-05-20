Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 34.6% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $29,181,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Five Below by 119.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 343,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Five Below Trading Down 2.5 %

FIVE stock opened at $137.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.26. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.