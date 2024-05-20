Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $73.00 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.