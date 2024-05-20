Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

