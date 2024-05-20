Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,170 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $125.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day moving average is $111.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

