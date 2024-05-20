Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,680 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

