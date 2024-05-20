Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 68,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,212,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,032,000 after buying an additional 159,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRT opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -570.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,132.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

