Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,902,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $367.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.96 and a 200-day moving average of $330.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $369.59.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

