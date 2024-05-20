Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kroger by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 690,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 44,625 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kroger by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,592,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,546,000 after acquiring an additional 503,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $54.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

