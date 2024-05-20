Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 31.7% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $119.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,779 shares of company stock worth $8,218,681. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

