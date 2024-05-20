Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $88,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $179,125,000 after buying an additional 257,892 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,880,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,353,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

