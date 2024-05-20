Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $219.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.35 and a 200-day moving average of $204.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

