Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,214 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,670,956 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH stock opened at $210.59 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.28 and its 200-day moving average is $215.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

