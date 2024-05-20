Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,928 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 135,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,762,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,798 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.70 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

