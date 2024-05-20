Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,815,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $109.16 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

