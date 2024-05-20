Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $89.17 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Textron Company Profile



Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

