FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Barbara Adams Buys 3,381 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

FSK stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

