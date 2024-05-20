GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 158.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,055,912.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,292 shares of company stock worth $14,567,860 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $136.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

