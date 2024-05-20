Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.40

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.40 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 139.60 ($1.75), with a volume of 736776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.70).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £652.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,928.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Anne O’Leary purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($65,938.21). Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

