Hardeep Gulati Sells 3,800 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $72,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,154,491.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $395,806.58.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $161,861.76.

On Monday, March 25th, Hardeep Gulati sold 1,400 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $29,456.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,150 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $65,772.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $829,397.79.

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25.

PowerSchool Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWSC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Get Our Latest Report on PowerSchool

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in PowerSchool by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 30.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 27.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.