HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Purchases $46,811.72 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hermanns bought 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $46,811.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,053,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,980,464.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. HireQuest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HQI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on HireQuest from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of HireQuest

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HireQuest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.91% of HireQuest worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

