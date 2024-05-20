IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Trimmed by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get IDEX alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IDEX by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,172,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $222.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $183.76 and a one year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.