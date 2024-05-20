IDEX (IDEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.55 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, IDEX has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $46.01 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0570 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,488,993 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

