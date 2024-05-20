Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 393.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Price Performance

NYSE NMR opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Articles

