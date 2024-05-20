Ieq Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 2.1 %

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.