Ieq Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 2.1 %
Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
